By Isha Sharma 01:15 am Nov 19, 2023

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is the queen of all trades and evidently, the master of them all, too. Apart from her eloquent speaking skills, her gift of gab, her outpouring confidence, and her tendency to wear her heart on her sleeve, Sen has also earned acclaim for her dancing skills over the years. On her 48th birthday, let's revisit her best songs.

Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1 is a generational hit! It is an earworm that grows on you, and then you cannot help but tap your feet to it. Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram lent their voices to the number, while Salman Khan danced with Sen in this Anu Malik composition. Biwi No. 1 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Did you know Sen has grooved to the instantly catchy Shakalaka Baby not just once but twice? The first time was for the Tamil film Mudhalvan (1999), and the second was for its Hindi remake Nayak (2001). In both the films, Sen was roped in only for a special appearance in the song, but she set the screen ablaze both the times and how!

Who can forget the image of Sen clad in outfits that reminded one of the Arabic style of dressing in Mehboob Mere from Fiza? Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Karsan Sargathia, it was one of the career breakthroughs for both Chauhan and Sen. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Shivaji Satam, and Karisma Kapoor. Haven't watched Fiza yet? Head over to Apple TV+.

Gori Gori is a song you can listen to and watch a gazillion times and never get bored of; such is the charm of Miss Chandini (Sen) and Major Ram (Shah Rukh Khan). The song from one of Sen's most memorable films, Main Hoon Na, was composed by Malik and sung by him, KK, Shreya Ghoshal, and Chauhan. Rewatch it on Netflix and YouTube.