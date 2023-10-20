'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun accused in drug abuse case

'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun accused in drug abuse case

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun is best known for playing Park Dong-ik in 'Parasite'

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, is looking at legal trouble involving a drug abuse case. Recently, the Korean media reported about an actor's involvement in drug abuse, without revealing the name. However, it now stands confirmed that the actor in question is Lee. His agency, too, has issued a statement regarding the same.

Police confirmed Lee used marijuana; case under investigation

As per local media reports, Incheon Police Station's representative confirmed on Friday (October 20) that the actor had used marijuana. The reports also claimed that he paid a huge sum of money to a drug dealer. While the case is being probed, the police suspect that the big financial transaction might have happened to safeguard the actor's identity.

Lee's agency released a statement

After Lee's name surfaced as an accused in the drug abuse case, his agency Hodu Entertainment released an official statement. The agency said that they were presently checking the accusations against the actor, further adding that they will fully cooperate with the police regarding the investigation. The police suspect that many other celebrities might also be involved in the case.

Police probing the involvement of other celebrities too

Reportedly, Lee used the drugs at his residence or an adult establishment. There are also reports which have claimed the involvement of more celebrities in the case. At least eight people including celebrities and trainees are reportedly involved in the matter. However, these reports can only be confirmed once the police release a statement on it, revealing the names of the other accused.

Cops received information about a star with 'L' initial

A report by KG News claimed that police received information about a top actor involved in drug abuse. However, not much was known at that time, except that his initial was "L," and that he was in his 40s. The information was received from an adult establishment in Gangnam. Per reports, Lee is accused of marijuana consumption between January and October on multiple occasions.