'Crash Landing on You,' 'Itaewon Class': Best K-dramas for newcomers

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 23, 2023 | 02:10 am 3 min read

K-drama 101: Introduction to best series for beginners

K-drama fever is running high worldwide—thanks to the monumental success of Squid Game and Netflix's strategy to generously expand its catalog thereafter! However, for newcomers to this universe, the vast array of options can be overwhelming, leading them to wonder where to start their journey. Fear not, for we have gathered the finest K-dramas to get you started on the journey of a lifetime.

'Goblin' (2016)

Whether you are a seasoned enthusiast or a neophyte, Goblin aka Guardian: The Lonely and Great God—a 2016 supernatural drama starring Gong Yoo in the titular role—is the perfect introduction to the captivating world of K-dramas. Goblin follows Kim Shin, a "modern-day" goblin, who is on a quest to find and marry a human bride to bring an end to his immortal existence.

'Crash Landing on You' (2019)

Trust us, Crash Landing on You stands as the ideal series to embark upon your K-drama journey! A slow-burning romance drama, the story unfolds when South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) finds herself in North Korea﻿ following a fortuitous accident and crosses paths with the special officer Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), who becomes her guiding light in her quest to return home.

'Itaewon Class' (2020)

One of 2020's finest Netflix dramas, Itaewon Class, earned the coveted Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards—well deserved! Headlined by Park Seo-joon (What's Wrong with Secretary Kim), the series works around the central character's attempt to seek justice against the scion of a powerful conglomerate. This decision leads to his imprisonment—and it is from this point that the story truly unfolds!

'A Business Proposal' (2022)

The 2022's A Business Proposal— woven with the finest threads of romance tropes—serves as the perfect invitation into the world of K-dramas. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the Park Seon-ho-helmed series revolves around Shin Har-ri, an employee who agrees to go on a blind date in place of her friend, but as it turns out, her date is none other than her boss.

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' (2022)

If you enjoy watching quirky twists in legal dramas, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is an excellent entry point for newbies. Starring Park Eun-bin as Woo Young-woo—a rookie attorney with autism—the series traces her journey as she joins a renowned law firm in Seoul﻿. She faces challenges for being "different" from others but her remarkable intelligence enables her to evolve into a highly competent attorney.

