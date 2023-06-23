Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: What led to global obsession with K-dramas

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 23, 2023

Key factors behind the global success of K-dramas

The K-drama fever—exemplified by shows like Squid Game—has reached unprecedented heights, capturing attention globally, even in regions like North Korea. In the US, the influence of K-dramas is evident through remakes like The Good Doctor. Streaming giants like Netflix are making substantial investments of $500M in showcasing K-content. Let's decode the rise of K-dramas and the contributing factors in scaling their popularity globally.

Popularity of K-dramas in Asia was ignited by China

Believe it or not, China has played a pivotal role in igniting the craze for K-dramas beyond the South Korean border. China's remarkable economic growth created an appetite for pop culture. However, China found American TV shows to be incongruent with its values and didn't import from Japan. Surprisingly, Korean content aligned well with its aspirations, marking a huge boon for Korea's entertainment industry.

When did K-dramas begin to be appreciated outside South Korea?

The popularity of K-dramas started catching up outside South Korea in the late 1990s. According to some Korean publications, the 1997 success of the family drama What Is Love? gained immense popularity among Chinese audiences, marking the beginning of Hallyu. While other reports argue that it started even earlier, in 1993 when romance-drama Jealousy became the first Korean production to be broadcast in China.

In 2000s, K-dramas cemented a place in Asia's cultural zeitgeist

Through the 2000s, K-dramas including Autumn in My Heart and Princess Hours, played a pivotal role in solidifying the widespread popularity of K-dramas. These shows resonated with audiences from Kazakhstan to Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, establishing a strong cultural impact. A report by Korean Culture in 2011 highlighted the profound influence of K-dramas on lifestyle and consumer behavior in numerous Asian cities.

What was the first K-drama to succeed globally?

The first globally hit series was 2003's Jewels in the Palace. A story of a hardworking woman who becomes the first female royal physician during the Joseon Dynasty resonated with global audiences. The show reached an impressive 91 countries and achieved exceptional viewer ratings, including 90% in Iran. The absence of violence and sexual content contributed to its popularity in the Middle East, too.

Change of tide: Netflix popularized K-dramas on a global scale

Netflix began toying with K-content in 2016 and gained license rights through local networks. Kingdom—debuted in 2019—became the first K-drama released exclusively on Netflix. That same year, Netflix announced a partnership with Korea's largest entertainment company, CJ ENM. This company is synonymous with some of the largest productions, including Crash Landing on You, Sweet Home, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Great God, among others.

K-dramas continued to enjoy success on Netflix: Data

Squid Game remains the reigning champion among all original, acquired K-content on Netflix with audiences spending over 2.2B hours watching the show. Similarly, the rom-com Crash Landing on You stayed in the Top 10 in Japan for a whopping 229 days and was the sixth most-watched TV show on Netflix. The continued success has prompted the service to invest $2.5B in various K-content, reportedly.

'The King's Affection' became first K-drama to win at Emmys

During the 50th edition of the International Emmy Awards, KBS's 2021 historical-romance drama The King's Affection scripted history by becoming the first K-drama to win at the coveted Emmy Awards. The drama series, featuring Park Eun-bin, was aired from October to December 2021 and beat out other nominees like China's You Are My Hero, Spain's Two Lives, and Nos Tempos do Imperador from Brazil.

