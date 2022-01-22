Entertainment

'The universe has just begun': Netflix confirms 'Squid Game 2'

'The universe has just begun': Netflix confirms 'Squid Game 2'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 05:38 pm 2 min read

More 'Squid Game' is coming, now it's confirmed

Netflix tasted gold with the hit series Squid Game last year. Ushering in a huge number of eyeballs, the South Korean show found its place cemented in the wave of pop culture. Now, the streaming platform has confirmed that the second season of Squid Game is coming. Earlier, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had assured viewers that he was indeed planning the next installment.

Context Why does the story matter?

After premiering on Netflix in September, the ensemble survival drama broke several records in terms of viewership.

It even picked up three nominations at Golden Globes, with veteran South Korean actor O Yeong-su bagging a win in the best supporting actor (television) category, thereby creating history.

Thereafter, Squid Game became the first non-English-language series to score a nomination at Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Details The confirmation came from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos

Ted Sarandos

While it was more or less established the satirical show will return for at least another season, development has been given a thumbs-up by Netflix's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. When asked about the show's future, Sarandos said, "Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun." According to Variety, the statement came during Netflix's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings interview.

Franchise building 'Bridgerton,' 'Stranger Things' are other Netflix shows to get sequels

Apart from commenting on the No. 1 most-viewed TV series, the top executive also commented on other successful shows on the platform that aimed at building lucrative franchises. Sarandos noted how the regal drama Bridgerton was coming back with a second season in March (the show has been already renewed for seasons three and four). Also, Stranger Things 4 is slated to premiere soon.

Information Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun will return in S02, as per Dong-hyuk

Coming back to Squid Game, last year, Dong-hyuk had said: "There's been so much pressure and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! I'm in the planning process currently." The inaugural season had ended with a cliff-hanger, and as per Dong-hyuk, lead star Lee Jung-jae (Gi-hun) will essay a crucial role in season two.