Goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes his 300th appearance for Liverpool: Stats

12:26 am Aug 16, 2025

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is making his 300th appearance for the club. The veteran Brazilian keeper marks his 300th game in Liverpool's Premier League 2025-26 opener against Bournemouth at Anfield. Champions Liverpool kick-off the Premier League campaign under Arne Slot. Alisson joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2018. He has since been the club's number 1 goalie. Here's more.