Goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes his 300th appearance for Liverpool: Stats
Alisson Becker makes his 300th Liverpool appearance

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 16, 2025
12:26 am
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is making his 300th appearance for the club. The veteran Brazilian keeper marks his 300th game in Liverpool's Premier League 2025-26 opener against Bournemouth at Anfield. Champions Liverpool kick-off the Premier League campaign under Arne Slot. Alisson joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2018. He has since been the club's number 1 goalie. Here's more.

Record 300th appearance!

A look at Liverpool's team to face Bournemouth

Liverpool team to play Bournemouth: Alisson, Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahim Konate, Milos Kerkez, Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike.

95 clean sheets in the Premier League

Alisson is making his 230th appearance in the Premier League. From 229 appearances, he owns 95 clean sheets. Alisson has also scored one Premier League goal in addition to making three assists. Notably, he has made 563 saves in addition to saving two penalties. He made 28 league appearances last season and kept nine clean sheets.

Alisson has won numerous trophies with the Reds

Alisson is a two-time Premier League champion. He has won one FA Cup and one Carabao Cup in addition to winning a Champions League trophy and the FIFA Club World Cup. He is a one-time Champions League and Carabao Cup runner-up as well.