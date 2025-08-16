Goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes his 300th appearance for Liverpool: Stats
What's the story
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is making his 300th appearance for the club. The veteran Brazilian keeper marks his 300th game in Liverpool's Premier League 2025-26 opener against Bournemouth at Anfield. Champions Liverpool kick-off the Premier League campaign under Arne Slot. Alisson joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2018. He has since been the club's number 1 goalie. Here's more.
Twitter Post
Record 300th appearance!
Ali makes his 300th Reds appearance tonight 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/a4sId32wCj— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2025
Information
A look at Liverpool's team to face Bournemouth
Liverpool team to play Bournemouth: Alisson, Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahim Konate, Milos Kerkez, Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike.
Numbers
95 clean sheets in the Premier League
Alisson is making his 230th appearance in the Premier League. From 229 appearances, he owns 95 clean sheets. Alisson has also scored one Premier League goal in addition to making three assists. Notably, he has made 563 saves in addition to saving two penalties. He made 28 league appearances last season and kept nine clean sheets.
Information
Alisson has won numerous trophies with the Reds
Alisson is a two-time Premier League champion. He has won one FA Cup and one Carabao Cup in addition to winning a Champions League trophy and the FIFA Club World Cup. He is a one-time Champions League and Carabao Cup runner-up as well.