Liverpool surpass £300 million in summer spending: Here's how

Liverpool FC have signed 18-year-old defender Giovanni Leoni from Italian club Parma. As per Sky Sports News, the deal is worth £26 million, taking the Premier League champions' summer transfer spending to over £300 million. This makes it one of the highest single-window transfer spends by a Premier League club. The young talent has penned a six-year contract with the Reds.

Transfer details Liverpool's record-breaking summer transfer window Leoni is Liverpool's sixth major signing of the summer, bringing their total paid transfer fees to £321.5 million. Before Leoni's arrival, Liverpool spent around £295 million this summer. The club has already spent heavily on players like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. If a deal for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak goes through, Liverpool could become the biggest spenders in a single summer transfer window in history. The club is also in talks with Crystal Palace for defender Marc Guehi, who is valued at £40 million.

Strategy overview Liverpool's impressive sales this summer Despite their massive spending, Liverpool have also made some hefty sales this summer, with about 202.6 million recouped through player sales, including add-ons. This includes big-money moves for Luis Diaz (£65 million), Darwin Nunez (£56.6 million), and Jarell Quansah (£35 million). Premier League club AFC Bournemouth are in talks to sign Scottish winger Ben Doak from Liverpool. Liverpool are said to be demanding £25 million for Doak's transfer.

Player commitment Leoni snubs top clubs for Liverpool move Leoni, who has only played 17 Serie A games for Parma, was pursued by top Italian clubs and Premier League sides. However, he was adamant about joining Liverpool. The young defender will join the first-team setup for this season with no plans of a loan move. He is expected to attend Liverpool's season opener against Bournemouth at Anfield.