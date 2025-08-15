Bournemouth in talks to sign Liverpool winger Ben Doak: Details

Premier League club AFC Bournemouth are in talks to sign Scottish winger Ben Doak from Liverpool . The 19-year-old has been a target for several top-flight clubs and Portuguese side Porto. However, Bournemouth seem to be leading the race for his signature, according to a report in BBC Sport. Liverpool are said to be demanding £25 million for Doak's transfer. Here's more.

Career trajectory Doak spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough Doak, who has six caps for Scotland, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough. He scored three goals and provided seven assists in 24 appearances during his time there. Since joining Liverpool from Celtic in 2022, he has made only 10 appearances for the club. His future at Anfield looked promising under former manager Jurgen Klopp but injuries and competition have limited his opportunities.

Transfer strategy Bournemouth are focused on bolstering their attack Bournemouth have been active in the transfer market, agreeing to sell Dango Ouattara to Brentford for £42 million, including add-ons. The club is now focused on bolstering its attack with Doak's potential signing. His arrival could coincide with Luis Sinisterra's expected loan move to Cruzeiro. Despite not featuring in last weekend's Community Shield at Wembley, Doak could be a key addition as Bournemouth prepare to face Liverpool in their Premier League opener tonight.

Window Decoding the transfer window of the Cherries so far The Cherries landed Bafode Diakite from Lille for £35m and also signed Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic for £25m. Eli Junior Kroupi arrived from Lorient whereas Adrien Truffert joined the club from Rennes for £14.4m, as per Sky Sports News. In terms of outgoings, Bournemouth sold Illia Zabarnyi to PSG for £54.5m. Earlier, they sold Milos Kerkez to Liverpool for £40m and Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid for £50m. They also sold Jaidon Anthony to Burnley for £10m and Mark Travers to Everton for £4m.