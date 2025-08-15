Independence Day 2025: A look at India's greatest footballers (men's)

Indian football has had its share of ups and downs over decades and generations. Several legends of the game in men's football played their part in helping the nation gain recognition. The current landscape may have taken a hit, but Indian football has had its moments where one can be proud of. This Independence Day (2025), we celebrate India's greatest footballers (men's).

#1 PK Banerjee The late PK Banerjee represented India in 52 official matches and scored 16 goals for the country between 1955 and 1966. He was one of the first recipients of the prestigious Arjuna Award. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 and was named Indian Footballer of the 20th century by IFFHS. In 2004, he was awarded the FIFA Order of Merit.

#2 Chuni Goswami A footballer and also a First-Class cricketer, Chuni Goswami scored 12 goals in 37 international appearances for India. Goswami represented India at the 1960 Summer Olympics and also helped the team achieve the gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games. Goswami also helped India reach the final of the 1964 AFC Asian Cup. The Mohun Bagan ace represented India between 1958−1964.

#3 I. M. Vijayan I. M. Vijayan remains India's 2nd-highest goal-scorer in international football. He bagged 32 goals from 73 matches. Vijayan played for India from 1992 to 2004. The celebrated player received many awards and honors including the Arjuna Award in 2003 and Padma Shri in 2025. He won three SAFF Championship honors in 1993, 1997 and 1999. He won the South Asian Games gold medal (1995).

#4 Bhaichung Bhutia Bhaichung Bhutia made 84 appearances for India and scored 27 goals between 1995 and 2011. For the national team, Bhutia won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008 and the SAFF Championship in 1997, 1999 and 2005. The East Bengal ace also won the Nehru Cup twice and the South Asian Games gold medal in 1995.