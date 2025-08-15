Mikel Arteta issues fitness update on key Arsenal players: Details

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that three key players are likely to be fit for their Premier League 2025-26 opener against Manchester United. The players include new signings Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi, as well as experienced forward Leandro Trossard. The update comes as Arsenal gear up for the highly anticipated clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. Here's what Arteta said in a press conference on Friday.

Injury update Trossard likely to train on Saturday Arteta revealed that Trossard, who has been struggling with a groin injury, is likely to train tomorrow. If he does, the forward will be fit enough to travel with the squad for Sunday's match. "He's much better," Arteta said of Trossard. "I think he will be able to train again tomorrow and if that's the case, he will be fit."

Player status Gyokeres and Zubimendi also ready for Man United clash Arteta also confirmed that striker Gyokeres, a £63.5 million signing from Sporting, is ready to take on United after a disrupted pre-season. "He [Gyokeres] is getting better and better everyday. He is normally a really fit player and he has had the small moments in two games [in pre-season] with us so let's see what he brings on Sunday." "Martin [Zubimendi] has had a great integration in to the team and we are really happy with him. He will be fit for Sunday."

Words Arsenal praises Gyokeres and feels he will have an impact "I can just talk about Viktor and how happy we are to have him. He is going to have a tremendous impact in the team and his adaptation has been really, really good and we are happy to have him," the Spaniard said. "Many strikers have come from different leagues and being successful and it's on us to create the right conditions for him [Gyokeres] to be successful."