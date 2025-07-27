Arsenal sign striker Viktor Gyokeres for £63.5m: Decoding his stats

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon. The deal is worth a guaranteed fee of £55 million, with an additional £8.5 million in add-ons. Gyokeres has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club. The move comes after a long search for a striker, with Arsenal having explored several options including RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. Here's more.

Player's statement 'I feel ready for this challenge' Gyokeres, who impressed in the Championship with Coventry before moving to Sporting, said Arsenal are the right club for him. "I just felt it was the right club for me," said Gyokeres. "What I heard from Mikel and [sporting director] Andrea Berta and just what I've seen in the past years, how they've been playing football." "When I played against Arsenal last season, I could really feel it was a very strong team and very difficult to play against. That made me choose Arsenal, and of course all the history the club has and the massive fan base."

Transfer history Gyokeres managed 97 goals and 26 assists for Sporting Gyokeres joined Sporting from Coventry City for around £20 million in 2023. Since then, he has scored an incredible 97 goals in just 102 matches during his two seasons in Portugal. Last season, he ended up scoring 54 goals for the club in all competitions from 52 matches. He also made 12 assists. In 2023-24, he scored 43 goals in 50 matches (A14). In 66 Primeira Liga matches, he ended up scoring 68 times. He also made 17 league assists.