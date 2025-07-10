Tottenham in talks with Nottingham Forest for Morgan Gibbs-White: Details

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest for the transfer of midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. The England international has been a key player for Forest. He impressed in the 2024-25 season for Forest, contributing with 15 goals in the Premier League and helping his side earn European football. Spurs, who are set to sign West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus and are looking to bolster their squad further with Gibbs-White's addition. Here's more.

Transfer talks Spurs intensify pursuit of Gibbs-White The potential transfer of Gibbs-White to North London is gathering pace, according to BBC Sport. The 25-year-old midfielder was previously on Manchester City's radar but their interest has since waned. Despite interest from several top English clubs, Spurs have intensified their pursuit of the talented midfielder. Nottingham Forest are under no pressure to sell after agreeing Anthony Elanga's £55 million transfer to Newcastle earlier this week.

Transfer strategy Spurs are also close to signing Mohammed Kudus Under new head coach Thomas Frank, Tottenham are also close to signing winger Kudus from West Ham for £55 million, as mentioned above. The club is also interested in Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa. These moves show Spurs's aggressive transfer strategy as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. Gibbs-White's potential arrival would be another big step in this direction.