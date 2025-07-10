Tottenham in talks with Nottingham Forest for Morgan Gibbs-White: Details
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest for the transfer of midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. The England international has been a key player for Forest. He impressed in the 2024-25 season for Forest, contributing with 15 goals in the Premier League and helping his side earn European football. Spurs, who are set to sign West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus and are looking to bolster their squad further with Gibbs-White's addition. Here's more.
Transfer talks
Spurs intensify pursuit of Gibbs-White
The potential transfer of Gibbs-White to North London is gathering pace, according to BBC Sport. The 25-year-old midfielder was previously on Manchester City's radar but their interest has since waned. Despite interest from several top English clubs, Spurs have intensified their pursuit of the talented midfielder. Nottingham Forest are under no pressure to sell after agreeing Anthony Elanga's £55 million transfer to Newcastle earlier this week.
Transfer strategy
Spurs are also close to signing Mohammed Kudus
Under new head coach Thomas Frank, Tottenham are also close to signing winger Kudus from West Ham for £55 million, as mentioned above. The club is also interested in Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa. These moves show Spurs's aggressive transfer strategy as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. Gibbs-White's potential arrival would be another big step in this direction.
Stats
A look at the players's stats
Gibbs-White made 34 Premier League appearances last season. He scored 7 goals and made 8 assists. Overall, the player, who earlier played for Wolves, owns 154 Premier League appearances. He has scored 18 goals and made 27 assists. 106 of his Premier League appearances have come for Forest. Overall, he owns 118 appearances for Forest across competitions. He has scored 18 goals.