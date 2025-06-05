Liam Delap joins Chelsea from Ipswich Town for £30m
What's the story
Chelsea has bolstered its attacking line by signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for a fee of £30 million.
The 22-year-old striker has signed a six-year contract with the club after Chelsea triggered a release clause in his Ipswich deal.
The clause was activated after Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League last season.
Career trajectory
Delap started his career at Manchester City's academy
Delap, who scored 12 goals in 37 league appearances last season, started his career at Manchester City's academy.
He has had loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End, and Hull City before joining Ipswich Town in 2024 for around £20 million.
Chelsea will pay £20 million upfront for the player as part of the deal with Ipswich Town.
Transfer details
Delap had several offers but chose Chelsea
Delap had other offers from Everton, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United but chose Chelsea.
The club's Champions League football , the chance to play with Cole Palmer, and its young squad were key factors in his decision.
He was also persuaded by several former City academy graduates who are now at Stamford Bridge such as Jadon Sancho and Romeo Lavia.
Player's statement
I hope to achieve amazing things here, says Delap
On his transfer, Delap said, "I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach."
He added, "It's going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies."