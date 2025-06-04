French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner humbles Bublik to reach semi-final
What's the story
Top seed Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 French Open semi-final after hammering Alexander Bublik.
The Italian star claimed a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 victory in the men's singles quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Sinner, who earlier downed Andrey Rublev, is yet to drop at the ongoing event.
Sinner, the three-time major champion, is vying for his maiden French Open honor. He lost the semi-final last year.
Stats
A look at match stats
Sinner won a total of 101 points and 31 winners throughout the match. Both players served five aces.
The former had a win percentage of 33 and 78 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted 6 of his 14 break points.
Notably, Bublik had more unforced errors (37) than Sinner (13). The latter registered six double-faults.
Form
Sinner's form in 2025
Last month, Sinner finished as the runner-up at the Italian Open after losing the final to Carlos Alcaraz.
Before serving the doping suspension, the Italian won the 2025 Australian Open. Sinner, the defending champion, became the first Italian with three Grand Slam titles.
The Italian now has a 17-1 record on the ATP tour in 2025.
Information
Over 20 wins at Roland Garros
Sinner has reached the French Open semi-final for the second successive year. He was the semi-finalist in 2024 as well, having lost to eventual champion Alcaraz. Sinner is now 21-5 at Roland Garros.
Information
Sinner 4-1 Bublik
Sinner now has a 4-1 lead over Bublik in the ATP head-to-head series. In 2023, the latter won his only match in this battle, in Halle (Quarter-final). Before that, Sinner downed Bublik in three successive matches.