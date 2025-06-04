What's the story

Top seed Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 French Open semi-final after hammering Alexander Bublik.

The Italian star claimed a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 victory in the men's singles quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Sinner, who earlier downed Andrey Rublev, is yet to drop at the ongoing event.

Sinner, the three-time major champion, is vying for his maiden French Open honor. He lost the semi-final last year.