Next Article
Lois Boisson stuns Andreeva to reach her maiden major semi-final
By Parth Dhall
Jun 04, 2025 07:28 pm
What's the story
In another upset, French wildcard Lois Boisson defeated sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to reach her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.
Boisson claimed a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Andreeva in the 2025 French Open women's singles quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Boisson, ranked Number 361 in the world, had not won a Grand Slam match before the ongoing tournament.
Here are the key stats.
Information
History for Boisson
This is Boisson's first-ever Grand Slam main draw. Her journey to the quarter-finals is historic. Notably, Boisson became the lowest-ranked woman to make a Grand Slam quarter-final since Kaia Kanepi at the 2017 US Open.