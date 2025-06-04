What's the story

In another upset, French wildcard Lois Boisson defeated sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to reach her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.

Boisson claimed a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Andreeva in the 2025 French Open women's singles quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Boisson, ranked Number 361 in the world, had not won a Grand Slam match before the ongoing tournament.

Here are the key stats.