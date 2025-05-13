Here's why Andy Murray-Novak Djokovic partnership ended after six months
What's the story
Tennis stars Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have parted ways, ending their six-month coaching relationship.
The decision was reportedly a mutual one, meaning Murray won't be there as Djokovic chases a record fourth Roland Garros title.
The duo started the partnership in November last year, but it has now come to an end after a challenging season for Djokovic.
Here are further details.
Coaching challenges
Murray's coaching tenure marked by challenges
During his time as Djokovic's coach, Murray encountered multiple challenges.
The Serbian tennis star made it to the Australian Open semi-finals but had to retire due to injury after going down in the first set.
Further, he had a disappointing season by his standards, losing in four out of five tournaments. He also lost the Miami Open final to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik.
Mutual appreciation
Both parties express gratitude
Despite the difficulties they encountered during their time together, both Murray and Djokovic were thankful to each other.
"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work," Djokovic said. "I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together."
Murray, in turn, thanked Djokovic for the opportunity to work with him and his team for their efforts over the past six months. He also wished Novak well for the remainder of his season.
Final appearance
Murray's presence at Miami Open final
Murray was in Miami when Djokovic made it to the summit clash without losing a set. However, he fell to Mensik in two tight tie-breakers.
Despite the disappointment, Djokovic has received a wildcard entry into the impending Geneva Open after struggling on clay this year.
He suffered early exits at the Monte-Carlo and Madrid Masters before skipping the Italian Open without explaining his absence.
Record
Djokovic eyes his 25th major title
Djokovic is now eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam win, which would take him past Australia's Margaret Court in all-time wins.
His next big challenge will be the French Open, starting May 25.
Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, hasn't won one since his US Open triumph in September 2023. He also won the French Open and Australian Open that year.