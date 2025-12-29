Dissecting Mandhana and Verma's sensational partnership numbers in Women's T20Is

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have made history by becoming the first duo in Women's T20I history to complete 3,000 runs in partnerships. The record was achieved during the fourth game of the ongoing five-match series against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The duo had added 162 runs in the match, recording India's maiden 150-plus partnership in the format. On this note, let's dissect Mandhana and Verma's partnership numbers in Women's T20Is.

Historic achievement Mandhana and Verma's partnership surpasses previous records As mentioned, Mandhana and Verma became the first pair to complete 3,000 WT20I runs as a pair. They now lead the list with a total of 3,107 runs from 86 innings at an average of 37.43, as per ESPNcricinfo. Australia's Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney hold the second place with 2,720 runs at 33.58. The only other full-member team pair with over 2,000 runs in this regard is of New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine (2,556 runs at 32.76)

Partnership prowess Highest partnership for India in WT20Is In the aforementioned match, Mandhana (80) and Verma (79) put on a record 162-run stand in just 15.2 overs. This is now the best stand for any wicket in women's T20Is for India. The duo has now shared four 100-plus stands together, surpassing their previous best of 143 against West Indies in 2019. Among full-member teams, only Bates and Devine have recorded more century partnerships in WT20Is (5). Healy and Mooney share the second place with Mandhana and Verma.

Feats Numbers that highlight the Indian duo's dominance Mandhana and Verma's partnership average of 37.43 is the second-best among full-member pairs with 1,500-plus runs. They are only behind South Africa's Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt, who have added 1,685 runs at 42.12. While the Indian duo has recorded 24 stands of 50 or more, no other pair has even 21 such partnerships. With 20 50-plus stands, Healy and Mooney occupy the second spot.