Microsoft bets $50B on AI expansion across Global South

Microsoft's president Brad Smith detailed a five-part program aimed at making AI diffusion a reality on a large scale. He said, "Our five-part program is designed to make AI diffusion real at scale, so communities have what they need to access AI, trust it, and apply it to local priorities." The plan includes building data centers and providing digital skills training in these regions.

Educational commitment

Training for teachers and students

As part of its investment strategy, Microsoft plans to train 5.6 million people in India by 2025 and 20 million by 2030. The company also announced a new initiative called Microsoft Elevate for Educators, which will support two million teachers across over two lakh schools in the country. This is part of their broader commitment to close tech gaps and provide equal opportunities for future jobs powered by AI.