'Dhurandhar 2' shoot: Why Aditya Dhar's banner risks permanent ban

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has sought permission to permanently blacklist filmmaker Aditya Dhar 's production house, B62 Studios, from applying for filming permissions. This move comes in response to alleged repeated breaches of safety guidelines during the shooting of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in South Mumbai's A ward. The proposal could significantly impact the ongoing and future shoots of this film.

Proposed actions BMC seeks ₹1 lakh penalty The BMC has proposed a ₹1 lakh monetary penalty for the alleged violations, including filming on a building terrace and operating two generator vans without necessary approvals. The civic body has also recommended forfeiture of a ₹25,000 deposit submitted earlier by the production house. If approved, B62 Studios will be unable to apply for filming permissions through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited portal.

Filming issues BMC was first alerted about violations on February 7-8 The issue reportedly began earlier this month when B62 Studios was granted permission to shoot between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street in A ward. However, authorities later alleged that the production "completely violated" police conditions prohibiting the use of crackers and flammable materials during filming on February 7 and 8. Subsequently, deposits were forfeited and a warning of possible blacklisting was issued.

Continued violations A second application was submitted for another shoot Despite the earlier incidents, another application under the name of Komal Pokhriyal sought permission to shoot between February 13 and 14. This request was initially canceled due to previous violations, but was later accepted following a resubmission for a late-night schedule on February 14. However, complaints were received alleging the use of lit torches during this shoot. Five torches were reportedly seized by Mumbai Police officials who arrived at the site after receiving the complaint.

