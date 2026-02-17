CleanMax's ₹3,100cr IPO opens soon: Check price band, key dates

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, a Brookfield-backed renewable energy firm, has fixed the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹1,000-₹1,053 per equity share. The company will open its IPO for subscription on February 23 and close it on February 25. The allocation to anchor investors is slated for February 20.

Subscription specifics CleanMax IPO details The CleanMax IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale of shares worth ₹1,900 crore. The total offer size has been revised from the earlier proposed ₹5,200 crore. The company has reserved up to 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and at least 35% for retail investors in its public issue.

Pre-IPO details CleanMax raised ₹1,185 crore ahead of IPO Earlier this month, CleanMax raised ₹1,185 crore ahead of its IPO launch. This included ₹296.8 crore through pre-IPO placement from global investors such as Temasek Holdings (through Jongsong Investments) and Bain Capital Advisors. On February 6, the company allotted 28.19 lakh new equity shares worth ₹296.8 crore at a price of ₹1,053 per share to Jongsong Investments as part of the fresh issue component.

