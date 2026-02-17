ICE detains 'illegal alien from India' for sexually assaulting child  

Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, an Indian-origin man, has been detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to ICE, he is facing charges of sexual assault of a child under 13 years old, shoplifting, and public disorder. ICE described him as "a criminal illegal alien from India" who has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey.

Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey.



We'll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/VM97e9KUD9 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 16, 2026

Deportation surge Kottapalli to remain in custody during removal proceedings The ICE confirmed that Kottapalli will remain in custody during his removal proceedings under US immigration law. These proceedings are legal steps taken by US immigration courts to decide if a foreign national should be deported. The agency did not disclose any further details about the criminal case or timeline for these proceedings.

Policy impact Increase in deportations of Indian nationals from US The detention comes amid a rise in deportations of Indian nationals from the US. Over 3,800 Indians were deported from the US after nationality checks and coordination between authorities. The increase is partly due to Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies during his second term, which prioritize detaining non-citizens accused or convicted of serious crimes.

