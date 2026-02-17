ICE detains 'illegal alien from India' for sexually assaulting child
What's the story
Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, an Indian-origin man, has been detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to ICE, he is facing charges of sexual assault of a child under 13 years old, shoplifting, and public disorder. ICE described him as "a criminal illegal alien from India" who has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey.
Twitter Post
ICE shares picture
Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey.
Deportation surge
Kottapalli to remain in custody during removal proceedings
The ICE confirmed that Kottapalli will remain in custody during his removal proceedings under US immigration law. These proceedings are legal steps taken by US immigration courts to decide if a foreign national should be deported. The agency did not disclose any further details about the criminal case or timeline for these proceedings.
Policy impact
Increase in deportations of Indian nationals from US
The detention comes amid a rise in deportations of Indian nationals from the US. Over 3,800 Indians were deported from the US after nationality checks and coordination between authorities. The increase is partly due to Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies during his second term, which prioritize detaining non-citizens accused or convicted of serious crimes.
Enforcement role
Trump administration's focus on immigration enforcement
The Department of Homeland Security claims to have deported over 675,000 migrants since Trump took office last year. It also claims around 2.2 million others have "self-deported" due to his focus on immigration enforcement. DHS claimed 70% of those arrested by ICE are either convicted criminals or have criminal charges.