LOADING...
Home / News / World News / ICE detains 'illegal alien from India' for sexually assaulting child  
ICE detains 'illegal alien from India' for sexually assaulting child  
Kottapalli is facing multiple charges

ICE detains 'illegal alien from India' for sexually assaulting child  

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 17, 2026
11:21 am
What's the story

Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, an Indian-origin man, has been detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to ICE, he is facing charges of sexual assault of a child under 13 years old, shoplifting, and public disorder. ICE described him as "a criminal illegal alien from India" who has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey.

Twitter Post

ICE shares picture 

Deportation surge

Kottapalli to remain in custody during removal proceedings

The ICE confirmed that Kottapalli will remain in custody during his removal proceedings under US immigration law. These proceedings are legal steps taken by US immigration courts to decide if a foreign national should be deported. The agency did not disclose any further details about the criminal case or timeline for these proceedings.

Advertisement

Policy impact

Increase in deportations of Indian nationals from US

The detention comes amid a rise in deportations of Indian nationals from the US. Over 3,800 Indians were deported from the US after nationality checks and coordination between authorities. The increase is partly due to Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies during his second term, which prioritize detaining non-citizens accused or convicted of serious crimes.

Advertisement

Enforcement role

Trump administration's focus on immigration enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security claims to have deported over 675,000 migrants since Trump took office last year. It also claims around 2.2 million others have "self-deported" due to his focus on immigration enforcement. DHS claimed 70% of those arrested by ICE are either convicted criminals or have criminal charges.

Advertisement