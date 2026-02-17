Teen was speeding SUV for reels, killed son: Victim's mother 

The mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who died in a car crash in Delhi on February 3, has alleged that the minor driver was shooting reels while speeding. The incident involved a Scorpio driven by the 17-year-old and his sister. The minor, who didn't have a driving license, was sent to an observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board after being apprehended. But he got interim bail after a week to appear for his Class 10 board exam.

Allegations made Minor was shooting reels at time of accident: Makan Addressing the media, the victim's mother, Inna Makan, accused the minor of reckless driving. "The speed at which the Scorpio was being driven is clearly visible in the reels. He (the accused) was driving in the wrong lane, came straight in front of a bus and performed a stunt while he and his sister were making reels," she alleged. According to her, the SUV collided head-on with Sahil's motorcycle before crashing into a parked car.

Brakes 'Accused didn't apply brakes even after crash' She further alleged that the minor did not use the brakes even after the crash. She stated the impact severely damaged the bus and the parked car, and a cab driver who was sitting nearby was seriously injured. Makan said she raised her son as a single parent for 23 years only to lose him to someone's recklessness. "On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother," she said in the video.

Call for action Makan demands justice for son Makan has demanded justice for her son and criticized the minor's parents for not restraining him. She said, "Some children think they can do anything because their parents are rich and they won't be punished." A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

