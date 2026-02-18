AGI could be achieved in next 5-8 years: Google DeepMind

AGI is closer than ever, says Demis Hassabis

By Mudit Dube 11:19 am Feb 18, 202611:19 am

Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google DeepMind, has said that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is closer than ever and could be achieved within the next five to eight years. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Hassabis stressed the need to address biosecurity and cybersecurity risks as AI systems continue to evolve. "We're starting to see what these systems can do," he said.