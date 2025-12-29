Mohit Malik to join John Abraham in 'Force 3'?

Television actor Mohit Malik, who made his Bollywood debut with Azaad, is being considered for a key role in the upcoming action film Force 3, reported News18. According to sources close to the development, he may play the main antagonist opposite John Abraham . The makers were impressed by his negative role in Ajay Devgn -led Azaad, released earlier this year.

Speculations Malik's 'Azaad' role reportedly caught makers' attention A source told the outlet, "Mohit is in the running to play the main villain opposite John Abraham in the franchise." "His negative role in Azaad has been loved by the makers, and so they are keen on signing him for the antagonist in the franchise." Malik is famous for projects such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and Chamak.

Casting details Malik's potential role in 'Force 3' remains unconfirmed Despite the buzz, there has been no official confirmation regarding Malik's involvement in Force 3. The actor is currently busy with an outdoor schedule for Mirzapur: The Film. If he joins this project, he will join a long list of television actors such as Vikrant Massey, Mrunal Thakur, and Yami Gautam who have successfully transitioned from TV to films.