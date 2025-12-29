Mohit Malik to join John Abraham in 'Force 3'?
What's the story
Television actor Mohit Malik, who made his Bollywood debut with Azaad, is being considered for a key role in the upcoming action film Force 3, reported News18. According to sources close to the development, he may play the main antagonist opposite John Abraham. The makers were impressed by his negative role in Ajay Devgn-led Azaad, released earlier this year.
Speculations
Malik's 'Azaad' role reportedly caught makers' attention
A source told the outlet, "Mohit is in the running to play the main villain opposite John Abraham in the franchise." "His negative role in Azaad has been loved by the makers, and so they are keen on signing him for the antagonist in the franchise." Malik is famous for projects such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and Chamak.
Casting details
Malik's potential role in 'Force 3' remains unconfirmed
Despite the buzz, there has been no official confirmation regarding Malik's involvement in Force 3. The actor is currently busy with an outdoor schedule for Mirzapur: The Film. If he joins this project, he will join a long list of television actors such as Vikrant Massey, Mrunal Thakur, and Yami Gautam who have successfully transitioned from TV to films.
Production news
'Force 3' to begin filming early next year
The Force franchise, known for its raw action and grounded storytelling, will begin production for the third installment early next year. The first two films, Force (2011) and Force 2 (2016), saw Abraham in the lead role as ACP Yashvardhan. The franchise is known for its intense fight sequences, making it a favorite among fans of gritty action cinema. Harshvardhan Rane is also a part of the cast.