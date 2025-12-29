Price hike attributed to rising input costs

Honda to hike car prices in India from January

Honda Cars India has announced a price hike across its entire range, effective from January 2026. The company becomes one of the first automakers to confirm an increase in prices for the upcoming year. Currently, Honda sells four models in India: Amaze, City, City Hybrid and Elevate SUV. The brand is yet to reveal the quantum or percentage of the price hike.