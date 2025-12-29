Next Article
Honda to hike car prices in India from January
By Mudit Dube
Dec 29, 2025 04:55 pm
What's the story
Honda Cars India has announced a price hike across its entire range, effective from January 2026. The company becomes one of the first automakers to confirm an increase in prices for the upcoming year. Currently, Honda sells four models in India: Amaze, City, City Hybrid and Elevate SUV. The brand is yet to reveal the quantum or percentage of the price hike.
Reasoning
Price hike attributed to rising input costs
While Honda hasn't revealed the exact details or percentage of the price revision, it has cited rising input costs as the reason behind this decision. These costs include materials, logistics and operational expenses. The company is also expected to launch a refreshed version of its popular City model next year.