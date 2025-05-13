IPL 2025: KKR to welcome back Andre Russell, Sunil Narine
What's the story
West Indian all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are gearing up to rejoin Kolkata Knight Riders for the remainder of IPL 2025, reported ESPNcricinfo.
The duo had earlier left owing to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which prompted a temporary suspension of IPL on May 9.
However, after the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 11, the season was decided to be resumed.
Player reunion
West Indies players to reunite with KKR
The West Indies players, including Russell and Narine, have been in Dubai since leaving India on May 9.
They had left after the ongoing edition was suspended for a week amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
However, with a ceasefire announced on May 10, the IPL's resumption became possible, prompting teams to call back their overseas players.
Player updates
KKR's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje to rejoin squad
KKR's wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is presently in Kabul, will link up with the West Indian playes in Dubai and fly to India.
South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje will also join the squad in Bengaluru from Maldives.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali and pacer Spencer Johnson are in the UK and Australia respectively. Their return remains uncertain but indications are they may rejoin the team.
Playoff prospects
KKR's final league games and playoff chances
Defending champions KKR face a daunting path to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They currently have 11 points from 12 matches.
To qualify, sixth-placed KKR must win their remaining games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reaching 15 points.
Notably, IPL 2025 will resume with the RCB-KKR clash on May 17.
However, their fate also hinges on other results. Even with these outcomes, KKR's playoff hopes remain slim.