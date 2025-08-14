Brentford's Yoane Wissa to miss Premier League opener against Forest

Brentford's head coach Keith Andrews has confirmed that forward Yoane Wissa will not be available for the team's Premier League 2025-26 opener against Nottingham Forest . The decision comes due to the player's uncertain future and a disrupted pre-season. "It has been a very disrupted pre-season and the interest in Yoane is very clear," Andrews said at a news conference on Thursday.

Training absence Wissa withdrew from Brentford's training camp Wissa, 28, withdrew from Brentford's training camp in Portugal. This followed Newcastle's £25 million bid plus add-ons for him, which was turned down by the club. Earlier this month, Wissa had resumed first-team training after positive talks with head coach Andrews. He has also been absent from all of the club's pre-season fixtures. "As a head coach, I want Yoane to be in the building and be a part of the first team and squad," Andrews said while explaining his decision.

Team focus Andrews focuses on players who are ready Andrews stressed on focusing on players who are ready for the match. "But we have to focus on the players who are ready, and I don't think Yoane's in that space," he said. The coach also acknowledged his good relationship with Wissa and expressed a desire to have him in the first team squad. However, he admitted it's hard to predict what will happen regarding Wissa's future at Brentford.

Player profile Wissa scored 20 goals for Brentford last season Wissa had a stellar season last year, scoring 20 goals for Brentford, including 19 in the Premier League. His contract with the club runs until June 2026 but has an option for another year. The Democratic Republic of the Congo international was also linked with a move to Forest in January after they rejected a £22 million bid.

Information Brentford value Wissa more than what the Magpies offered The 28-year-old forward is hoping to secure a move to Newcastle, which would give him a chance to play in the Champions League. According to BBC Sport, while Brentford are open to selling Wissa, they are looking for a price much higher than the £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons offer from Newcastle.