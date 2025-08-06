Yoane Wissa resumes Brentford training after Newcastle United interest
What's the story
Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has resumed first-team training after positive talks with head coach Keith Andrews. The discussions were held at the team's training ground on Wednesday morning, following a fortnight of strained relations between the player and club. Despite his return to senior training, Wissa is still keen on a transfer to Newcastle United during this window.
Transfer ambitions
Brentford want more than Newcastle's £30m offer for Wissa
The 28-year-old forward is hoping to secure a move to Newcastle, which would give him a chance to play in the Champions League. According to BBC Sport, while Brentford are open to selling Wissa, they are looking for a price much higher than the £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons offer from Newcastle. The club is also considering finding and signing a replacement for Wissa before the September 1 transfer deadline.
Media engagement
Wissa takes part in Brentford's media day
Along with his return to training, Wissa also participated in Brentford's Premier League media day on Tuesday. The entire squad was photographed and filmed for external broadcasters ahead of the new season. However, after missing Saturday's 1-0 friendly win over Queens Park Rangers, it remains uncertain if Wissa will be part of the squad facing Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.
Newcastle
A difficult transfer window for the Magpies
Despite a successful last season, Newcastle have struggled to strengthen their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. Their pursuit of players like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap fell through with both joining Chelsea. Newcastle also missed out on goalkeeper James Trafford and striker Hugo Ekitike. And now, despite submitting two important bids for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, the player is said to be keen in joining Manchester United. Forward Anthony Elanga and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (loan) are the only new additions for Newcastle.