Yoane Wissa resumes Brentford training after Newcastle United interest

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has resumed first-team training after positive talks with head coach Keith Andrews. The discussions were held at the team's training ground on Wednesday morning, following a fortnight of strained relations between the player and club. Despite his return to senior training, Wissa is still keen on a transfer to Newcastle United during this window.

Transfer ambitions Brentford want more than Newcastle's £30m offer for Wissa The 28-year-old forward is hoping to secure a move to Newcastle, which would give him a chance to play in the Champions League. According to BBC Sport, while Brentford are open to selling Wissa, they are looking for a price much higher than the £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons offer from Newcastle. The club is also considering finding and signing a replacement for Wissa before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Media engagement Wissa takes part in Brentford's media day Along with his return to training, Wissa also participated in Brentford's Premier League media day on Tuesday. The entire squad was photographed and filmed for external broadcasters ahead of the new season. However, after missing Saturday's 1-0 friendly win over Queens Park Rangers, it remains uncertain if Wissa will be part of the squad facing Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.