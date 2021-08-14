Premier League, Brentford stun Arsenal 2-0: Records broken

Brentford beat Arsenal 2-0 in Premier League opener

Brentford stunned Arsenal 2-0 in the opening match of the 2021/22 Premier League season at the Community Stadium on Friday. Brentford, who played their first match in England's top flight since the 1946/47 season, marked the occasion in style. The likes of Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard, who scored in either half (respectively), helped them clinch a historic win. Here are the key stats.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Canos put Brentford ahead in the 22nd minute. A poor clearance from Arsenal allowed Canos to possess the ball and eventually outfox goal-keeper Bernd Leno. The Bees defended well to keep their one-goal lead intact going into the half-time. Although Arsenal continued their quest for an equalizer, all of their efforts went in vain. Norgaard scored the winner for Brentford in the 73rd minute.

Standings

Arsenal occupy the bottom spot

As per Opta, Arsenal occupy the bottom spot in the Premier League standings for the first time since August 2015. They had plunged to bottom after losing to West Ham United back then. On the other hand, Brentford top the standings for the first time since September 1946 (74 years and 346 days). This is the biggest gap for a club topping the table.

Arsenal

Forgettable records for Arsenal

Arsenal started a league campaign with a defeat against a newly-promoted side for the first time since 1976/77 (they were handed a defeat by Bristol City at Highbury). Notably, Arsenal fired 22 shots without scoring against Brentford, the most they have struck without finding success in a Premier League match since December 2017 against West Ham (also 22).

Do you know?

15 players made Premier League debuts in the match

As many as 15 different players made their Premier League debuts in the match (12 for Brentford, three for Arsenal), the joint-most in any Premier League match, along with Crystal Palace against Norwich City in August 2004.

Feats

Here are the feats attained by Canos and Norgaard

Sergi Canos became the first player from Brentford to score for them in the top-flight since Len Townsend in May 1947, a total of 27,110 days ago. (vs Sunderland). He also became the second Spaniard to score the first goal of a Premier League season after Michu (Swansea City vs QPR, 2012/13). Meanwhile, Norgaard scored his first goal in 86 league appearances.