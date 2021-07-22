Statistical analysis of Chelsea versus Liverpool rivalry

Liverpool and Chelsea's rivalry in numbers

England's top-flight clubs Chelsea and Liverpool have a crunch rivalry in place. Fans across the globe look forward to these two established outfits giving their all. Chelsea had a superb 2020-21 campaign, winning the UEFA Champions League. They have tasted success on a consistent basis of late. Meanwhile, Liverpool have got hold of trophies under Jurgen Klopp. We decode the rivalry between them.

UCL

Their head-to-head record in the Champions League

When it comes to head-to-head in the Champions League, Chelsea are ahead with three wins to Liverpool's two. Five matches have ended in a draw. The Blues have scored 12 goals in the competition against Liverpool, who have netted 10. Chelsea have won two UCL titles, whereas, the Reds have emerged victorious on six occasions.

Duels

Looking at the match results in the UCL

2008-09 quarter-finals: Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool and Liverpool 1-3 Chelsea (aggregate score 7-5). 2007-08 semi-finals: Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool and Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea (aggregate score 4-3). 2006-07 semi-finals: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea and Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool (Liverpool won 4-1 on penalties). 2005-06 group stage: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool and Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea. 2004-05 semi-finals: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea and Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (aggregate score 1-0).

Premier League

Premier League: Nothing much to separate the two sides

The two sides have played 58 Premier League matches to date. Liverpool have sealed 23 wins, whereas, Chelsea have won on 21 occasions. 14 games have ended in a draw. The Reds have forwarded 73 goals to Chelsea's 70, having a goal difference of +3. In the 2020-21 season, Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 in September before suffering a 1-0 defeat in March this year.

Cups

Chelsea have the advantage in domestic cup competitions

The two teams have met 11 times in the FA Cup. Notably, Chelsea have outsmarted Liverpool by gaining a 7-4 advantage in terms of win-loss record. In the EFL Cup, the two teams have faced each other eight times. Liverpool have won thrice, besides losing four times and drawing once.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won a host of trophies

Besides winning six UCL honors, Liverpool have pocketed three UEFA Cups and four UEFA Super Cups. They have also won 15 FA Community Shields, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, and one Football League Super Cup. Liverpool have won one Premier League title (2018-19), besides 18 League Division One titles before the former came into existence. They have also won four Second Division titles.

Trophies

Chelsea have tasted success as well

The Blues have won five Premier League titles and one League Division One honor. They have won the Second Division on two occasions. Besides, Chelsea have won eight FA Cups, five League Cups, four Community Shields, and two Full Members' Cups. They have pocketed two UCL and Europa League titles respectively. They have won the UEFA Cup twice and UEFA Super Cup once.