Last updated on Jan 23, 2021, 03:03 pm

After an entertaining 0-0 draw between Liverpool and Manchester United recently in the Premier League, the focus shifts to the FA Cup. United host Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. The winner between the two sides will face West Ham or Doncaster. Ahead of an intense duel, we look at their rivalry in stats.

FA Cup United have the better numbers in FA Cup

The Red Devils have won the FA Cup 12 times, whereas, Liverpool have clinched the competition on seven occasions. United's last FA Cup win was in the 2015-16 season. Meanwhile, Liverpool's last honor came in 2005-06. In 17 FA Cup meetings, United have won nine games, Liverpool have pocketed four, whereas, four matches have ended in draws.

FA Cup Close contest between the two in last five meetings

In the last five FA Cup meetings between the two sides, United have won three to Liverpool's two. They last met in January 2012 in the fourth round with Liverpool winning the tie 2-1 at Anfield. At Old Trafford, the two sides have met on three occasions in the FA Cup. Manchester United have a 2-1 lead, with their last victory coming in 2011.

Head-to-head How have they fared in the domestic league?

The two sides have met on 175 occasions in England's domestic league (Second Division, First Division, and Premier League). United have won a total of 68 matches, whereas, the Reds have pocketed 57. Meanwhile, 50 league games have ended in draws. Liverpool have registered 41 league wins at home, whereas, United have been victorious on 43 occasions.

Details Overall head-to-head meetings, title wins and more