Manchester United host arch-rivals Manchester City in gameweek 12 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. The two teams have claimed 19 and 18 points respectively from 10 matches so far. United are one place above City in the points table. United, who exited the Champions League earlier this week, are on a four-game winning run in the domestic league campaign. Here's more.

Team news Manchester United vs Manchester City: Team news and selection

Manchester United's Anthony Martial is fit again after missing the midweek Champions League defeat. Meanwhile, fellow forward Edinson Cavani, who also did not travel for that game, will be assessed. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is set to be on the bench after making a scoring return in Europe. Mid-fielder Ilkay Gundogan, who picked up a knock in the midweek UCL match, trained on Friday.

United United will have to pull themselves up

United need to pull themselves and step up. Their double over City last season will play in their minds. United have gone down far too often this season and that triggered a response. However, their home form is a worry. They have stitched just one win at home. United's defensive lapses make them vulnerable to concede sloppy goals and City will aim to strike.

Man City City have stepped up of late

Manchester City are currently on a run of five clean sheets in a row. Notably, they have only conceded in two of their past 10 matches. They are on an upward trend at the moment and that highlights the solid approach under Pep Guardiola. City will want to dominate the game from the start and score a few goals to put United under pressure.

Info Fantasy Dream11, predicted line-ups and match prediction

Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Wan-Bissaka, Laporte, Maguire, Cancelo; McTominay, Rodri; De Bruyne (c), Fernandes (vc), Rashford; Sterling. Manchester United predicted starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Mata, Fernandes, Rashford; Greenwood. Manchester City predicted starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Fernandinho; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling; Jesus. Match prediction: United 1-3 City.

Stats Stat attack: A look at the major numbers

United could win three consecutive Manchester derbies in all competitions for the first time since 2009. Notably, City have won seven Premier League away games at Old Trafford, more than any other visiting side. Four of United's 19 league points have come at home this season. Meanwhile, City are looking to win three league matches in a row for the first time this season.

Information Timing and TV listing