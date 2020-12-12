Indian legend Yuvraj Singh turned 39 on Saturday. Yuvraj is arguably the most prodigious middle-order batsman ever produced in Indian cricket. One of the cleanest strikers of cricket ball, Yuvraj helped India win the coveted World Cup after 28 years, with his all-round exploits. Later on, he staged an emphatic comeback to the field after defeating a deadly cancer. Here are his splendid feats.

Career A look at his international career

In a career spanning nearly 17 years, Yuvraj bolstered India's middle-order in white-ball cricket. In 304 ODIs, he racked up 8,701 runs at an impressive average of 36.55, including 14 tons. He also registered 1,900 Test and 1,177 T20I runs in his career. In the latter stages of his career, Yuvraj also served the bowling segment. He finished with 148 international wickets.

WC 2011 World Cup 2011: Player of the Tournament

Yuvraj was named the Player of the Tournament as India lifted the World Cup in 2011. He became the first-ever player with the double of over 300 runs and 15 wickets. He also became the only player to score a fifty and record a five-for in a WC match (vs IRE). His awe-inspiring effort for his nation will always be treasured among the Indians.

T20 WC When Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

Prior to the World Cup, India were crowned champions of inaugural World T20 (2007). Yuvraj was at the helm here as well, as his monstrous hitting grabbed all the attention. In the game against England, he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, a feat which remains unbreakable. He also slammed a half-century of 12 balls, the fastest in T20Is till date.

Do you know? Only player with two hat-tricks in a single IPL season

Yuvraj couldn't replicate his performance in the Indian Premier League, however, his bowling did the trick. Notably, he is the only player to have clinched two hat-tricks in a single IPL edition (2009). He is only behind Amit Mishra (3) on the overall list.

Cancer How Yuvraj battled out the deadly cancer