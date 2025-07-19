Ethan Nwaneri signs new deal at Arsenal: Details here
What's the story
Arsenal's promising talent, Ethan Nwaneri, has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club. As per Fabrizio Romano, all documents have been signed between Nwaneri's camp and Arsenal for new deal. The progress was made last week with an agreement in place earlier this week. And a deal has been sealed now. The decision comes despite Nwaneri gaining strong interest from Chelsea and Bundesliga clubs. Notably, the player has signed a new deal until June 2030.
Career highlights
Nwaneri was linked to Chelsea, Dortmund showed interest
The 18-year-old player is in the last year of his current contract and was linked with a move to Chelsea recently. Borussia Dortmund also showed interest after his stellar debut season, where he scored nine goals in 37 appearances. However, Arsenal always believed that Nwaneri would follow his fellow teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly in extending his stay at the club.
International duty
Nwaneri will join Arsenal's pre-season tour of Asia
Nwaneri was part of the England squad that won the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia. He was given an extended break after his international duties but is set to join Arsenal's pre-season tour of Asia. The team will fly to Singapore on Saturday, where Nwaneri could be joined by Cristhian Mosquera, a Spain Under-21 international who has completed his medical in London.
Transfer activity
Arsenal sign Madueke and are closing in on Gyokeres
Arsenal have confirmed the signing of winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea for a fee that could rise to £52 million. The deal includes an initial payment of £48.5 million with add-ons worth up to £3.5 million. Madueke has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium and is Arsenal's fourth signing this summer, after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Norgaard. Meanwhile, Arsenal are close to finalizing a deal to sign Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.