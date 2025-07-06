9-man PSG beat Bayern in Club World Cup: Key stats

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup. The quarter-final match saw a high level of competition between the two teams. Despite some missed opportunities and key saves from both sides' goalkeepers, PSG managed to secure their place in the semi-final with a convincing victory. Notably, PSG had two players sent off before scoring a second late goal.

Game overview No goals in the 1st half The match started on a high note with both teams trying to dictate the game. Michael Olise tested Gianluigi Donnarumma early on, while Konrad Laimer's shot went just over the bar. PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke free on the left and forced a spectacular leg-save from Manuel Neuer in the 20th minute. Bayern's Harry Kane missed a golden opportunity to score with his header going over from close range.

Injury impact What happened to Musiala? A serious collision between Bayern's Jamal Musiala and Donnarumma marred the match. The incident, which occurred while chasing a ball near the byline, left Musiala badly hurt and he was later stretchered off. Despite his team's efforts in the second half to take the lead, Bayern couldn't find a breakthrough as PSG held on to their lead with solid defensive play.

Match conclusion How did the 2nd half pan out? PSG's Desire Doue broke the deadlock with a clever shot against Neuer in the 78th minute. Despite Bayern's attempts to level the score, including bringing on club legend Thomas Muller, they couldn't find success. PSG's Willian Pacho was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Leon Goretzka (82'). Thereafter, Lucas Hernandez was also sent off. However, it didn't change the outcome of the match as PSG scored their 2nd goal via Ousmane Dembele in the 96th minute.

Information Here are the match stats PSG had 11 attempts with 5 shots on target. Bayern clocked 5 shots on target from 15 attempts. Bayern had 55% ball possession and an 82% pass accuracy from 407 passes. Bayern earned four corners to PSG's none.