'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' poster out: Sonam-Harshvardhan's love burns bright
What's the story
The upcoming movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, will hit the theaters on October 21. The film will be released during the Diwali week, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama. On Thursday, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Rane and Bajwa facing each other against a fiery background. The teaser for this much-anticipated movie will be released a day later, on Friday.
Film details
Why the film's title was changed
Earlier, the film was titled Deewaniyat. However, the name was changed after the film's shift from Vikir Films to Play DMF, Anshul Garg's rapidly rising production house. The creative leaders of the new team decided that the previous title no longer aligned with the project's growing narrative and branding. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Garg.
Career updates
Bajwa and Rane's upcoming projects
Bajwa, who predominantly works in Punjabi cinema, was recently seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is now streaming on Prime Video. She also has Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 in her kitty. Meanwhile, Rane is awaiting the release of his upcoming romantic-drama film directed by Omung Kumar.