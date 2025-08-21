'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' releases on October 21

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' poster out: Sonam-Harshvardhan's love burns bright

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:15 pm Aug 21, 202503:15 pm

What's the story

The upcoming movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, will hit the theaters on October 21. The film will be released during the Diwali week, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama. On Thursday, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Rane and Bajwa facing each other against a fiery background. The teaser for this much-anticipated movie will be released a day later, on Friday.