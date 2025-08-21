'Coolie' buzz: Nagarjuna reveals why he took negative role Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

Nagarjuna, usually known for his hero roles, is getting a lot of buzz for playing a ruthless villain named Simon in the new action thriller Coolie.

This marks his first time as an antagonist in his nearly 40-year career.

He shared that he'd never been offered a negative role before, but jumped at the chance to work with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and act alongside his inspiration, Rajinikanth.