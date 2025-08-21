'Rowdy Rathore 2' shelved? Here's everything you need to know

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 Akshay Kumar starrer Rowdy Rathore has reportedly been shelved after three years of development. Producers Shabinaa Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have decided to transform the script into a standalone film, according to Bollywood Hungama. The original film's rights are owned by Disney India and Bhansali after acquiring Ronnie Screwvala's UTV Motion Pictures. However, Disney has been reportedly hesitant to greenlight a sequel despite initial discussions.

Script changes Script of 'Rowdy Rathore 2' being reworked into standalone film The script for Rowdy Rathore 2, written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, is now being reworked into a standalone commercial entertainer. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "With Disney unwilling to commit, Khan and Bhansali have decided to scrap the idea of Rowdy Rathore 2 altogether and repurpose the script into a standalone commercial entertainer." The new movie will retain the mass-entertainment appeal of the original while being a fresh cop drama.

Director details New film to be directed by Tamil filmmaker P.S. Mithran The new film will be helmed by renowned Tamil director P.S. Mithran, known for his stylish and commercially successful films like Irumbu Thirai (2018), Hero (2019), and Sardar (2022). His next directorial venture, Sardar 2, starring Karthi, SJ Suryah, and Malavika Mohanan, is set to hit theaters in December 2025. The production of the reworked Rowdy Rathore script is planned for early 2026.