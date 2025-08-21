'Maa': When is Kajol's movie coming to OTT? Netflix reveals

The film follows Aambika, played by Kajol, and her daughter as they return to her husband's ancestral home after his untimely death due to a supernatural incident. There, they encounter a demonic curse that threatens their lives. While Kajol's performance was widely praised, the film's horror elements received mixed reviews for being underwhelming. It earned ₹36.27 crore net at the Indian box office , as per ﻿Sacnilk.

Actor's insight

This is what she said about 'Maa'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol shared her experience of working on the film. She said, "I wasn't that unsettled by it, probably because I did it." "But everyone around me had the same reaction (makes disgusted face). They said, 'I can't see you like this.'" "But that's what horror is, and that's why it will be particularly effective."