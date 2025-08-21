'Maa': When is Kajol's movie coming to OTT? Netflix reveals
What's the story
Kajol's mythological horror thriller, Maa, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on Friday, the streamer revealed online. The film, directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Jyoti Deshpande, marked Kajol's first foray into the horror genre. It also stars Indraneil Sengupta and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.
Film overview
Plot and box office collection
The film follows Aambika, played by Kajol, and her daughter as they return to her husband's ancestral home after his untimely death due to a supernatural incident. There, they encounter a demonic curse that threatens their lives. While Kajol's performance was widely praised, the film's horror elements received mixed reviews for being underwhelming. It earned ₹36.27 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.
Twitter Post
No demon survives when Maa arrives ❤🔥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2025
Watch Maa, out 22 August, on Netflix.#MaaOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/4hcyA1AaUK
Actor's insight
This is what she said about 'Maa'
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol shared her experience of working on the film. She said, "I wasn't that unsettled by it, probably because I did it." "But everyone around me had the same reaction (makes disgusted face). They said, 'I can't see you like this.'" "But that's what horror is, and that's why it will be particularly effective."