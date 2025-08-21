Next Article
'Vadda Ghar' on OTT: Here's why you shouldn't miss it
"Vadda Ghar," the Punjabi family drama starring Mandy Takhar and Jobanpreet Singh, just dropped on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium today (August 21).
The film brings back the popular Saak duo and originally hit theaters in December 2024.
Expect a heartfelt look at family ties and cultural values.
Story of balancing tradition and modernity
Set between Punjab and Canada, "Vadda Ghar" follows two brothers—one chasing big dreams abroad while the other stays loyal to home traditions.
An NRI girl's romance with someone from a different background adds to the mix, highlighting both generational gaps and cultural clashes.
If you're into stories about balancing roots with new beginnings, this one's worth checking out.