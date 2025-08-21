'4.5 Gang' trailer: Dwarf, friends dream big in dangerous neighborhood
The trailer for "4.5 Gang," a new Malayalam web series, just dropped ahead of its Sony LIV premiere on August 29, 2024.
The story follows five unlikely friends—including a dwarf from a Trivandrum slum—who dream of gaining respect by running their local temple festival, only to find themselves up against a gangster who runs the city's milk and flower trades.
Trailer blends humor with street life reality
In just under three minutes, the trailer blends sharp humor with the tough reality of street life.
It spotlights the group's friendship and hustle as they try to break out of their circumstances, all while facing off against unexpected threats in their city.
Cast and crew of the series
The cast features Jagadish, Indrans, Darshana Rajendran, Santhy Balachandran, and Vishnu Agasthya.
Krishand serves as both writer and director, with music by Sooraj Santhosh and Varkey.
Catch all episodes streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from August 29.