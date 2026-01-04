'Freedom at Midnight' S02: Cast, plot, premiere date

The trailer for Freedom at Midnight Season 2 promises a more intense narrative that explores the tumultuous months following India's Independence. The series highlights the challenges faced by leaders as they navigate diplomatic crises, dissent within the nation, and moral dilemmas. The cast includes Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru , Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi , Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel , and Arif Zakaria as Mohammad Ali Jinnah, among others.

Production details

Nikkhil Advani on 'Freedom at Midnight' S02

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 is helmed by Nikkhil Advani, who also serves as the showrunner. The series is produced by Emmay Entertainment in collaboration with StudioNext. Teasing the new season, Advani said, "We've focused on bringing alive not just the political corridors where history was written, but the human stories that carried its weight. It's a reminder of the sacrifice...that guided India through its most turbulent transition." The first season, which was released in November 2024, received widespread acclaim.