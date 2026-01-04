Players with most runs in India-New Zealand ODIs

After an action-packed 2025, India are set for their first international cricket assignment in 2026. Led by Shubman Gill , the Indian team will host New Zealand in three ODIs, starting January 11. Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore will host the games. Over the years, the two teams have produced some acclaimed classics. Have a look at the players with the most runs in India-NZ ODIs.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar (India): 1,750 runs Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops this list, having played against New Zealand between 1990 and 2009. The 52-year-old racked up 1,750 runs from 42 ODIs at an average of 46.05 against the Kiwis. His tally includes a strike rate of 95.36. Tendulkar hammered 5 tons and 8 half-centuries against the Black Caps in the 50-over format (HS: 185*).

#2 Virat Kohli (India): 1,657 runs Virat Kohli, the modern-day master, follows Tendulkar in this elite club. In just 33 ODIs against New Zealand, Kohli has racked up 1,657 runs at an incredible average of 55.23. Like Tendulkar, the former also has a strike rate of 95-plus. Kohli's 6 centuries are the joint-most in India-NZ ODIs, with Virender Sehwag (6). He also owns 9 half-centuries.