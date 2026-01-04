What to expect from Apple's iPad lineup in 2026

Apple is gearing up for a major refresh of its iPad lineup in 2026. The first big launch of the year could be the next-generation iPad Air, which may debut as early as March. The new model is expected to come with Apple's M4 chip, promising a performance boost of 10-20% over its predecessor, the M3 chip.

Tech upgrades iPad Air with in-house modem and networking chips Along with the M4 chip, the next iPad Air model is also expected to sport Apple's in-house modem and networking chips. This would mean improved cellular connectivity and support for Wi-Fi 7. However, apart from these internal chip improvements, there aren't any major rumored upgrades for the M4 iPad Air at this stage.

Budget upgrade Budget iPad to get A19 processor The budget iPad, which usually retails at $349 but often sells for $299, is also expected to get an upgrade in 2026. The new model will likely come with the A19 chip, bringing Apple Intelligence capabilities to the budget iPad for the first time. Like the iPad Air, this model is also expected to feature Apple's in-house N1 chip and C1X modems.