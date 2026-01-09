Chelsea charged by FA after bottle thrown at Villa's bench

Chelsea FC have been charged by the Football Association (FA) after a water bottle was hurled at Aston Villa 's bench following their Premier League Matchweek 18 clash in December. The incident took place after Villa's 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge, where two late goals from Ollie Watkins triggered wild celebrations among the away team. Here are further details on the same.

Allegations FA's statement on Chelsea's alleged misconduct The FA has charged Chelsea with failing to ensure that its players and/or other relevant personnel around the technical area after the final whistle did not behave in an improper, provocative, or abusive manner. The bottle was thrown at Villa staff members, showering them with a clear liquid that looked like water.

Ongoing inquiry Investigation into the incident and Chelsea's response The exact source of the bottle throw remains unclear, whether it was from the stands or inside the technical area. One member of Villa's backroom staff was seen pointing toward Chelsea's bench after they secured their joint-record 11th consecutive win in all competitions. Chelsea are still investigating this incident but have not yet made any public comment on it, as per BBC Sport.