Chelsea launch investigation after bottle thrown at Aston Villa bench

Chelsea Football Club launched an investigation after a bottle was hurled at the Aston Villa bench during their Premier League 2025-26 season Matchweek 18 clash on Saturday. The incident occurred after the final whistle of the game, which Chelsea lost 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. An open plastic bottle was thrown toward Villa's celebrating bench, dousing staff and players with what appeared to be water. Here's more.

Ongoing inquiry Investigation launched to identify source of bottle-throwing incident As per BBC Sport, the source of the bottle remains unidentified, with Chelsea now investigating the incident. The club has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. One staff member from Aston Villa pointed toward a section where both Chelsea fans and staff were seated, suggesting that this could be where the bottle originated.

Match officials Referee's awareness of the incident remains uncertain It is unclear if referee Stuart Attwell and his match officials witnessed the bottle-throwing incident or if it will be mentioned in his report. BBC Sport reached out to the Football Association for a comment on this matter. The incident occurred after Aston Villa's substitute Ollie Watkins scored twice to overturn Joao Pedro's first-half opener for Chelsea, leading to jubilant scenes at full-time.

Official complaint Aston Villa's complaint and Chelsea's response Aston Villa have lodged an official complaint with Chelsea over the bottle-throwing incident. The club has confirmed that they will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Despite this incident, Aston Villa celebrated their 11th consecutive win in all competitions under manager Unai Emery. This victory puts them three points off league leaders Arsenal in third place on the Premier League table.