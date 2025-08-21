Has Harshit Rana been impactful in T20 cricket? Key stats

The selection of India's Asia Cup squad has triggered a major controversy, especially over the inclusion of Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is among the many to question the rationale behind Rana's selection, pointing out his unimpressive IPL 2025 performance. Notably, Rana was selected ahead of IPL 2025 Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Here we decode the young pacer's impact in T20 cricket.

Career 46 wickets in the 20-over format The 23-year-old Rana made his T20 debut during IPL 2022, impressing one and all with his ability to clock high speeds. Having played 39 T20 games so far as per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer has managed just 46 wickets at a decent average of 24.84 (BBI: 3/24). His economy of 9.36 is certainly on the higher side. 40 of Rana's T20 wickets have come in the IPL at 25.72 (ER: 9.51).

IPL 2024 Rise to prominence in IPL 2024 Rana rose to prominence with a stellar performance for KKR in IPL 2024, when Gautam Gambhir was the franchise's mentor. He took 19 wickets at 20.15 for the title-winning side as his economy was 9.08. The right-arm pacer was then rewarded with a national call-up for the 2024-25 Australian Test tour. His T20I and ODI debuts came in the following couple of months.

Selection debate Three wickets on T20I debut for Rana Notably, Rana made his T20I debut earlier this year, against England in Pune. He came in as a concussion replacement for Shivam Dube and took three wickets to be named the Player of the Match. This remains his only T20I outing so far. His succeeding T20 assignment was the 2025 Indian Premier League. Rana's IPL 2025 season was unimpressive, with the KKR pacer managing just 15 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 10.18.