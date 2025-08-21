Cheteshwar Pujara confirms availability for Ranji Trophy: Details here
What's the story
Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. This announcement coincides with his compatriot Ajinkya Rahane's decision to relinquish the captaincy of Mumbai. A senior official from the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) confirmed Pujara's readiness to play, saying "his experience will be a big advantage for the team." Both Pujara and Rahane had earlier fallen out of favor with the Indian selectors.
Performance review
Pujara's Ranji Trophy and FC run
Pujara has been red-ball specialist with 103 Tests under his belt. The 37-year-old, who is well past his prime, scored 402 runs from seven games at 40.20 in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season. It included a double-century. Pujara now has 18 double-tons in First-Class cricket. He has racked up 21,301 runs from 278 FC games at an average of 51.82. His tally includes a record 66 tons.
India
Contribution for Team India
Pujara's last appearance for India was in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. In 103 matches, he has compiled 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60 (19 tons and 35 half-centuries). Pujara was India's mainstay No. 3 batter in Tests for nearly a decade. He played several momentous knocks at home and overseas. Pujara scored a staggering 521 runs at 74.42 during India's record-breaking 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar series win in Australia.
Leadership transition
Rahane steps down as Mumbai captain
On the other hand, Rahane, who led Mumbai to the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy title, has stepped down as their captain. Announcing his decision on social media, he said it is time for a younger player to take over leadership responsibilities. However, he confirmed that he will continue playing for the team. "I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with Mumbai cricket," Rahane wrote on X.