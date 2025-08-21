Cheteshwar Pujara confirms availability for Ranji Trophy: Details here 

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. This announcement coincides with his compatriot Ajinkya Rahane's decision to relinquish the captaincy of Mumbai. A senior official from the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) confirmed Pujara's readiness to play, saying "his experience will be a big advantage for the team." Both Pujara and Rahane had earlier fallen out of favor with the Indian selectors.

Performance review Pujara's Ranji Trophy and FC run Pujara has been red-ball specialist with 103 Tests under his belt. The 37-year-old, who is well past his prime, scored 402 runs from seven games at 40.20 in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season. It included a double-century. Pujara now has 18 double-tons in First-Class cricket. He has racked up 21,301 runs from 278 FC games at an average of 51.82. His tally includes a record 66 tons.

India Contribution for Team India Pujara's last appearance for India was in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. In 103 matches, he has compiled 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60 (19 tons and 35 half-centuries). Pujara was India's mainstay No. 3 batter in Tests for nearly a decade. He played several momentous knocks at home and overseas. Pujara scored a staggering 521 runs at 74.42 during India's record-breaking 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar series win in Australia.