Shubman Gill owns second-most IPL runs since 2023: Key stats 

Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain of India 's T20I squad for the Asia Cup. The 15-member team, announced by the selection committee on Tuesday, will be led by Suryakumar Yadav. With Gill's appointment as vice-captain, he is likely to take one of the top-order slots. Though Gill has not played many T20Is, he has been sensational in the Indian Premier League - one of the biggest T20 tournaments going around. Here we decode his IPL stats since 2023.

Consistency Gill's consistent run-scoring ability Having played 44 IPL games since the start of the 2023 season, Gill has scored 1,966 runs at an average of 50.41, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate of 154.80 is also sensational. Only Virat Kohli (2,037) has mustered more IPL runs in this period as Suryakumar Yadav (1,667) is third on this list. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans captain's IPL tally since 2023 includes 12 fifties and four tons.

DYK Master of big scores Gill has breached the 80-run mark nine times in IPL since the start of the 2023 season. The likes of Kohli and B Sai Sudharsan trail him in this regard with six such scores. This reflects Gill's ability to muster big scores consistently. Meanwhile, 1,415 of Gill's IPL runs since 2023 have come in victories - the most for any player. His average and strike rate rise up to 67.38 and 159.52, respectively, in wins.

Feat Second-most runs in an IPL season Gill had his breakout IPL season in 2023, where GT finished as runners-up. He ended up winning the Orange Cap. Notably, Gill hammered the second-most runs by a batter in an IPL season. He amassed 890 runs at 59.33 (3 tons). Only two other players own 800-plus runs in this regard. Gill's tally is only behind that of Kohli (973 runs in 2016).

Comeback Gill returns to T20Is after more than a year Gill was vice-captain in his last T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2024 but missed out on subsequent series as India prioritized his Test and ODI appearances. Axar Patel was named vice-captain for home T20Is against England in January. Gill's return to the format comes after his contributions to India's Champions Trophy victory earlier this year and a record-breaking run as a batter during the five-Test series in England.