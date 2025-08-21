Australia's Cameron Green set to resume bowling: Details here

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is set to make a return to bowling in the Sheffield Shield cricket. The 26-year-old confirmed his comeback in the lead-up to the Test summer, rather than during the home white-ball series against India. Green has been Australia's No. 3 batsman in Test cricket of late. However, he is unsure if his role will continue in the 2025/26 Ashes at home.

Bowling comeback Green's bowling return likely in Sheffield Shield cricket Green, speaking ahead of the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Mackay, confirmed that he will likely bowl during the Sheffield Shield matches. "I'm not quite certain on what match [I'll return to bowling], but I'm feeling really good, in a really good spot. It's exciting being back bowling at a reasonable intensity," he said. Notably, Green has not bowled in international cricket since September 2024. He has refrained from the same following his back surgery.

Performance review Green's batting position for the 1st Ashes Test Green also said that he is uncertain about his batting position for the first Ashes Test. He emphasized there are plenty of players who can take up that role. Green, who underwent back surgery in October, played as a specialist batter in the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa and the West Indies series. He has bagged scores of 4, 0, 3, 15, 26, 52, 46, and 42 at No. 3 so far.

Information Stellar First-Class stats Green, who bowls medium-pace, has taken 77 wickets from 70 First-Class matches at an average of 33.53, as of now. He also owns 4,527 runs at 47.15, with 14 tons and 15 half-centuries to his name.